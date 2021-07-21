Ntshavheni: SAPS probing 151 murder cases in KZN, 16 in GP after violence

The violence claimed 276 lives in the two provinces.

CAPE TOWN - Government on Wednesday said the South African Police Service (SAPS) was currently investigating 151 cases of murder in KwaZulu-Natal and 17 cases in Gauteng related to the rolling violence that gripped parts of those two provinces last week.

Authorities say the situation in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal remained stable and efforts to track down and charge the instigators of the initial violence were progressing.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said supply lines had started moving again and food shortages experienced in KZN especially had now been sorted out.

“To date, the seven suspects have been arrested and appeared in court and have been remanded in custody in Gauteng.”

Operations at the key ports of Durban and Richards Bay have also recovered.

“All activities at the Port of Durban, specifically the agricultural ones, have normalised and we're in full operation since the start of this week. The only delays at the ports are due to the backlogs that were caused by the closure during the period of the unrest."

Government said South Africa was calm and open for business once more following unprecedented looting and violence last week.

Ntshaveni said: “We would like to assure all the South Africans and the SADC region that the situation in our country is now stable and economic activities have returned to normal.

“Law enforcement agencies have posted extra security personnel along the major routes to ensure the secure movement of long route logistics trucks. We were informed by Sanral that over 9,000 trucks were moving on the N3 without any incidents.”

