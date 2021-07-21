Ngizwe Mchunu, one of the alleged instigators of KZN, Gauteng riots, denied bail

Mchunu, a former radio host, appeared in court briefly on Wednesday morning two days after he handed himself over to police in Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the main alleged instigators of last week's widespread violence, Ngizwe Mchunu, has been denied bail in the Randburg Magistrates Court.

Earlier this week, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said that five people suspected of being instigators of the violence had been arrested so far.

Mchunu's case has been postponed to next week Wednesday.

The violence left at least 212 people dead in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

More than 2,000 people have also been arrested. They're facing charges of theft, looting and public violence.