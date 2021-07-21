Ngizwe Mchunu due in Randburg court on charges of inciting KZN, Gauteng violence

Mchunu handed himself over to police in Durban on Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learned that musician and former radio host, Ngizwe Mchunu, will be appearing in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning as one of the main alleged instigators of this month's looting and violence.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said on Tuesday that three suspects had appeared in court, with one returning to court on Wednesday.

Mchunu handed himself over to police in Durban on Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Initially, the minister said that 12 suspects had been identified but she gave no further details, apart from saying earlier that a total of five had been arrested.

The National Prosecuting Authority said that some of the 200 suspects arrested for looting and public violence in last week’s violence had been released on bail while others had been remanded in custody for further investigation.

Law enforcement agencies have been working around the clock to handcuff more people who took part in last week’s violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

They have also been recovering goods taken during the looting, which will now be used as evidence.

Police are still conducting multiple operations to find those responsible after last week’s widespread looting and deadly violence.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni: "The South African Police Service are undertaking home searches to recover stolen items. This campaign is bearing fruits because a number of items have been recovered and these will be used as evidence when the suspects appear in court for counts of theft and looting."

Meanwhile, Johannesburg metro police said that they remained on alert around the magistrate's court where the suspects were appearing for any possible protests while the suspects appeared.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla: "Officers will be deployed in the vicinity of the Johannesburg Magistrates Court even though there were no disturbances to traffic or proceedings at the court."

More than 3000 people have been arrested since the unrest started over 10 days ago.

WATCH: Defence minister contradicted President Ramaphosa when she said there was no planned insurrection

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.