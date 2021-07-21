Ngizwe Mchunu being used as a scapegoat by govt, argues his family

Ngizwe Mchunu made his first, short appearance in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with incitement to commit public violence.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of former radio DJ and alleged instigator of the recent violence in parts of the country claims he’s being used as a scapegoat by the state.

Investigators said he was one of the people behind the violence and looting that engulfed parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week.

The former Ukhozi FM presenter and a staunch supporter of former President Jacob Zuma will remain in police custody for another week.

Prosecutors told the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday that he was was a flight risk after he allegedly flew out of Gauteng in a private jet to KwaZulu-Natal to evade arrest.

The NPA said when pressure was applied for him to be handcuffed, he decided to turn himself in.

Following Wednesday morning’s postponement of his case, an enthusiastic Mchunu was taken back to the cells as he raised his fist in the air.

Meanwhile, his family and supporters, many of whom travelled from his home province of KwaZulu-Natal showed him support.

Speaking outside the court, former Fees Mustc Fall activist and spokesperson for the Mchunu family, Bonginkosi Khanyile, questioned the court’s handling of the matter.

Khanyile claimed Mchunu was being persecuted by the government: “So now, you have a government that runs away from responsibility and want scapegoats because they are running away from their own responsibilities.”

Mchunu will return for a formal bail application on 28 July.

