Ngizwe Mchunu a flight risk and could interfere with investigations - NPA

Ngizwe Mchunu made his first court appearance on Wednesday on charges of incitement to cause public violence. He's accused of instigating the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Randburg Magistrates Court said that it would not be in the interest of justice to release former radio host, Ngizwe Mchunu, on bail given that he fled from police.

Mchunu made his first court appearance on Wednesday on charges of incitement to cause public violence.

He's accused of instigating the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Mthunzi Mhaga said that Mchunu was a flight risk and could interfere with investigations should he be released from police custody.

“He allegedly left Johannesburg on a private jet, so when pressure mounted on him to be arrested, he handed himself over to police. so we will be arguing that he is a flight risk and we'll be arguing that the commission of all these offences has produced a sense of outrage within the community and we know the ripple effects of what happened throughout the country.”

He will be back in court for a formal bail application next week Wednesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.