Malema says EFF planning to appeal court decision on CR17 bank statements

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that the party planned to appeal the decision by the Pretoria High Court which dismissed its application to have the CR17 campaign bank statements made public.

On Tuesday, the court handed down the judgment which found, among others, that the EFF had failed to advance any public or private good that would be served by the public disclosure.

Malema told a local radio station on Tuesday that they “can’t retreat” now on the CR17 matter, expressing a desire to even approach the Constitutional Court if need be.

He claimed that the courts were using money to discourage people from taking on what he described as a “powerful head”.

The court argued that once the documents were sealed, they no longer formed part of the court record.

It further dismissed the crux of the EFF's challenge, which was that it was in the public interest to unseal the financial documents questioning whether it was not just public curiosity.

The court asserted that it wold have been a different case if the application had been brought by a media house or another organisation as opposed to a political party.

