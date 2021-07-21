Life Esidimeni inquest proceedings adjourned until Friday

The cross-examination of former Life Esidimeni managing director Dr Busuku Mkhatshwa has now been postponed to Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni inquest has been adjourned for Wednesday to allow Gauteng health officials that may be implicated in the proceedings to finalise their legal representation.

Hearings for the inquest into the deaths of at least 144 mentally ill patients after they were moved to illegal NGOs by the Gauteng Health Department began earlier this week.

The cross-examination of former Life Esidimeni managing director Dr Busuku Mkhatshwa has now been postponed to Friday.

Judge Mmonoa Teffo said while she did not want to delay proceedings as all parties must be fairly represented.

“It's unfortunate, Dr Mkhatshwa is still on the stand. I do not want us to proceed in this fashion. Every party who's going to be part of these proceedings, it is important that all their interests are protected,” the judge said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.