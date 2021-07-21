Law enforcement continue to monitor CT taxi ranks following violence

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said most taxi ranks in the city were quiet and calm on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police and other law enforcement agencies will continue to monitor taxi ranks and routes in Cape Town following days of taxi violence.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said most taxi ranks in the city were quiet and calm on Wednesday.

“At the moment, the is little taxi activity of those associations around the city, although many other associations are running.”

Some Codeta and CATA services have come to a halt in some areas while other associations have some vehicles on the road.

The Golden Arrow Bus Service is still running a limited service although it has slightly more drivers than on Tuesday.

Smith said buses were being escorted in some areas: “We are trying to do what we can within the constraints of our resources, SAPS is the lead agency, but there was no taxi violence incidents. There has been calm and it is calm at ranks elsewhere in the city as well.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.