Inquiry into PP's fitness must focus on due process and facts - Dyantyi

Veteran African National Congress (ANC) politician Qubudile Richard Dyantyi wants to hit the ground running with the parliamentary inquiry into the fitness of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office.

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of the parliamentary inquiry into the fitness of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office said that it must focus on due process and the facts before it.

Veteran African National Congress (ANC) politician Qubudile Richard Dyantyi was elected unopposed on Tuesday to chair the Section 194 inquiry, named after the section of the Constitution that dealt with the removal from office of the heads of Chapter Nine bodies.

The ANC has an overwhelming majority of 19 members on the committee, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) having four and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), two. The other 10 members represent the smaller parties in Parliament, except for the African Transformation Movement (ATM), which has not taken up its seat.

Dyantyi wants to hit the ground running. He said that the next step was for the committee to meet again to map its way forward.

"From today until we deliver the report to the National Assembly, we are in the spotlight. And with us being constituted as a committee and a chair being elected, we are immediately going to move with speed, but without rush.

"Further delays are not good for the integrity of this process. It will also not be in the best interests of the Office of the Public Protector for us to delay this process any further."

