Inmates welcome government's COVID-19 vaccination programme

On Tuesday, the Health Department launched the Correctional Services' vaccination rollout campaign at the facility.

JOHANNESBURG - Inmates at the Johannesburg Correctional Services facility have welcomed the move by government to vaccinate prisoners.

On Tuesday, the Health Department launched the Correctional Services' vaccination rollout campaign at the facility.

The launch was led by Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Justice and Correctional Cervices Minister Ronald Lamola.

[READ MORE: Lamola: Inmates excited to be part of COVID-19 vaccine programme](http://Lamola: Inmates excited to be part of COVID-19 vaccine programme)

The vaccination of inmates has seen many showing a willingness to get their jabs. There will be 90 approved vaccination sites in correctional centres across the country targeting more than 140,000 inmates.

Some inmates who were first on the queue said they welcomed the opportunity.

“As inmates, we live together, there's no real social distancing for us so, you know, any chance that we do have to combat this, or coronavirus you know it's really welcome,” one prisoner said.

Taryn Fao was the first female inmate to be immunised and she was over the moon.

“I can only say thank you, I've had my jab. I'm feeling fine. So, yeah. Good,” said the excited inmate.

Minister Ronald Lamola hoped that they would be able to immunise more than 8,000 officials and prisoners a day.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.