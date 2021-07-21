Eskom warns grid at risk as cold weather, WC taxi violence pile on pressure

Eskom is warning that it was battling to function under the pressure of a cold front, the dangerous taxi violence playing out in the Western Cape and illegal connections across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - As an "intense cold front" hits the country, Eskom is warning that the increasing demand for electricity, compounded with the taxi violence in Cape Town is putting the national grid at risk.

The Western Cape, the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape can expect rainy and windy conditions on Wednesday.

Temperatures will start dropping significantly in the Free State, North West, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and in Gauteng from Thursday.

The utility said that although it had managed to build up capacity over the last few weeks and there is no immediate risk of rolling power cuts, customers needed to use electricity sparingly during the colder weather.

At the same time, those in communities known for illegal connections were without power on Wednesday morning after Eskom switched off power in many parts of the country at 5am as part of its "load reduction" timetable.

In the Western Cape, commuters were left stranded in the rainy and windy weather outside taxi ranks on Tuesday due to the ongoing taxi violence that's gripping the province.

Eskom said that its staff members were being transported in white minibuses that resembled taxis and for this reason, it had to suspend their transport.

This left the company with limited personnel to attend to any potential outages.

The utility has warned of prolonged outages and longer restoration time as a result.

