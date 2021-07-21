Devastating blow to SA's equestrian as Tanya Seymour pulls out of Olympics

Tanya Seymour's horse, Ramoneur, has been diagnosed with laminitis - a common, extremely painful and frequently recurrent condition in horses, ponies and donkeys, which condition affects the tissues bonding the hoof wall to pedal bone in the hoof.

This can result in the pedal bone sinking or rotating within the hoof under the weight of the horse.

In the worst case scenario, the condition may result in penetration of the sole of the foot by the pedal bone.

With Ramoneur ruled out, this means that Seymour is also out of the Tokyo competition.

The 37-year-old said she'd had the 19-year-old horse for 12-years, and he had been fit and happy.

The rider is devastated that they won't be able to represent the South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics.

“When he arrived he was doing so well. During training, he was looking fresh and feeling great. He had travelled well. When I got on him yesterday, I could sense there was something amiss. He was holding in his front feet a bit, and it felt a little odd. The vet and farrier had a look at him and initially, we thought it might be a stone bruise, that he had a painful front hoof after standing on a stone.

“But by this morning, his condition had worsened, and he was sent for X-rays and subsequently he was diagnosed with laminitis. The vets can’t say what brought it on, so it’s something of a mystery. Needless to say, the news is devastating. I’ve had Ramoneur for 12 years, and I was with him at the Rio Olympics. Despite being 19, he is so fit and has been so happy. And I was so excited to be in Tokyo with him and to represent Team SA at the Games here."

Seymour had made equestrian history at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games when she became the first dressage rider to represent South Africa at the Olympics.

