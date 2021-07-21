CT taxi violence hits health services as workers unable to get to work

The Western Cape Health Department said that taxi violence impacted their staff's ability to provide services to communities.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi violence in Cape Town is now affecting health services in some parts of the city.

A dispute between two rival taxi associations over the past two weeks has left several people dead.

With some taxis not operating and the violence also impacting bus services, many healthcare workers are struggling to get to work.

“Health workers could not get work or got to work late. On Tuesday, our vaccination teams were also affected by this, coupled with connectivity issues with EVDS, which saw 27,000 vaccines administered which is 3,000 Less than the target of 30,000 a day, which we achieved on Monday,” said spokesperson, Mark van der Heever.

The City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien said that municipal health services had also been affected.

While there've been no reports of further violence over the past day, police have intensified visibility, along with soldiers in various areas.

“The taxi violence in a number of volatile communities has caused the city to assess the security risk to not only our staff but our buildings as well. In some instances, we've needed to close facilities like recently in Nyanga,” Badroodien said.

