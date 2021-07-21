CT sees spike in COVID-19 related deaths, burials

The City of Cape Town said cemeteries had experienced increases in the number of burials in recent weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town is seeing a spike in burials as the country deals with a COVID-19 third wave. COVID hospital admissions are also up 6%.

Health Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said this underscored the rise in COVID-19 infections and fatalities since the start of the third wave.

Last week, Klip Road Cemetery in Grassy Park had 151 burials, Maitland had 126 and the Welmoed Cemetery had 76.

The Maitland crematorium facilitated 89 cremations and 48 cremations were transferred to the private crematorium in Durbanville.

