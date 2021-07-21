A shot at a longer life: CT cancer survivor happy to receive his COVID-19 jab

Michael Wynne (58) has dismissed the barrage of fake news around coronavirus vaccines and happily rolled up his sleeve for his vaccine dose this week.

CAPE TOWN - A Kraaifontein man in cancer remission said that he felt more protected after receiving his first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

After being cleared of prostate and colon cancer, Wynne last year hitchhiked from Cape Town to the Northern Cape, to raise awareness around cancer.

Wynne underwent surgery in 2019 to treat colon and prostate cancer.

After being given a clean bill of health, he decided to devote his time to support others living with cancer.

Nearly a year after his hitchhiking trip to Kimberley, Wynne was grateful that he was able to get his COVID-19 vaccine, an opportunity that he said that some of his family and friends who succumbed to the disease weren’t afforded.

“My wife’s aunt died and my wife’s niece died,” he explained.

Wynne urged people to line up for their shots.

