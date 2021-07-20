WC gov deploys more resources to parts of CT due to ongoing taxi violence

Over the past few weeks, there's been a number of operators and commuters who have been killed or wounded.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government on Tuesday said more resources had been deployed to parts of the city due to the ongoing taxi violence.

While some taxis have withdrawn operations in parts of the city, Golden Arrow is operating a limited service.

Western Cape police have indicated that 12 people have been arrested including Codeta and CATA members for unlicensed firearms.

Fourteen firearms have been recovered and have been sent for ballistic tests.

Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile said resources had been deployed to hot spots.

He said up to now, there had been no more reported incidents and that buses were being escorted in various areas.

The SANDF has also been called on to assist police in operations.

MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz has described individuals who are committing these acts as terrorists.

“The province is really ravaged by a group of terrorists who are terrorising our people.”

Negotiations between CATA, Codeta and Santaco are ongoing, specifically on routes.