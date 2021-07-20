Moseneke finds local elections will not be free & fair if held in Oct

This follows days of submissions from political parties and various organisations of whether the elections should be held or not during the COVID pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke and his panel have found that "it is not reasonably possible or likely" that the October local government elections will be held in a free and fair manner.

Moseneke chaired the inquiry into the feasibility of the upcoming elections and heard submissions from political parties and various organisations on whether the elections should go ahead or not amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his final report into the matter, which he released on Tuesday, he recommended that the elections be held by the end of February 2022.

He has given the panel's reasons, saying voter registration would be impossible.

“This is so because subsisting lockdown restrictions will stand in the way of parties and independent candidate accomplishing acts prescribed by the timetable and electoral laws.”

And this has a bearing on political parties.

“What is important is that political parties and independent candidates must be able to participate in the elections fully and effectively; this means they must be able to get their political message to their chosen electorate.”

