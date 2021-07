Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Tuesday giving an update on the violence and looting that took place in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Tuesday giving an update on the violence and looting that took place in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.