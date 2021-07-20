South Africans go down memory lane after news of The Dome's sale

South Africans on social media went down memory lane remembering events they attended at The Dome since it opened its doors in 1998. People have been remembering concerts by the likes of Pink, Katy Perry, Lira, Black Coffee, Lauryn Hill among many others.

JOHANNESBURG - The owners of the Ticketpro Dome said they'd lost greatly due to the prolonged pandemic and COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and had therefore had to sell the venue.

The Dome is South Africa’s largest indoor arena and has hosted prominent local and international artists over the past two decades. The Sasol Pension Fund, which owned the arena, said that it took this decision due to force majeure.

And who can forget the story of artist Cassper Nyovest, who became the first South African artist to sell out The Dome. Nyovest said that he had plans in place to repeat history at the arena.

“Funny enough, we were actually planning to go back to The Dome and hearing this is a bit sad,” he said.

Carol Weaving from RX Venue Management, which has been managing The Dome, said that it had been a difficult time.

“We haven’t had an event in 2020 or 2021 and I think that’s the difficulty for many exhibition events companies and venues, ” she said.

It's not yet clear who will be assuming the ownership of the venue, but it is said that they’re not in the events space.

