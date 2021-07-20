Save the Children org concerned about KZN schools vandalised during riots

This after more than 100 schools were targeted in KwaZulu-Natal during incidents of violence and looting last week.

CAPE TOWN - Child rights organisation Save the Children South Africa believes the country is facing an education emergency.

The education sector is also one of those hardest hits by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Save the Children South Africa's Steve Miller said he was gravely concerned about the future.

He said they supported several schools that suffered damage in Kwazulu-Natal last week and one of them was for children with disabilities.

“We do have one instance where the school was practically burnt to the ground.”

Miller said the destruction came at a time when children had their education disrupted for over a year.

According to data from the latest National Income Dynamics Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey, an extra 500,000 children dropped out of school in South Africa during the pandemic.

Researchers found school dropouts tripled from pre-pandemic levels of 230,000 to about 750,000 in May 2021.

