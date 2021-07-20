SA sees spike in COVID-19 deaths as 221 more fatalities recorded
These latest fatalities have pushed the country's national death toll to 67,080.
JOHANNESBURG - There's been another worrying rise in South Africa's daily COVID-19 death toll as 221 more people have died after contracting the virus.
These latest fatalities have pushed the country's national death toll to 67,080.
There's been a decrease in the number of infections picked up, with 7,209 tests coming back positive over the past 24-hour cycle. That's compared to over 11,000 this time on Monday.
On the vaccine front, just over 5,328,000 jabs have been administered in the country so far.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 295 095 with 11 215 new cases reported. Today 183 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 66 859 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 050 164 with a recovery rate of 89,3% pic.twitter.com/z6XiiLWwaODepartment of Health (@HealthZA) July 18, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.