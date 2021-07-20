Go

SA sees spike in COVID-19 deaths as 221 more fatalities recorded

These latest fatalities have pushed the country's national death toll to 67,080.

FILE: A pastor reads a passage from the Bible during the funeral of Modise Motlhabane, who died of COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg, on 22 July 2020. Picture: AFP
JOHANNESBURG - There's been another worrying rise in South Africa's daily COVID-19 death toll as 221 more people have died after contracting the virus.

There's been a decrease in the number of infections picked up, with 7,209 tests coming back positive over the past 24-hour cycle. That's compared to over 11,000 this time on Monday.

On the vaccine front, just over 5,328,000 jabs have been administered in the country so far.

