Roads around Joburg court closed as about 200 suspected looters due to appear

JOHANNESBURG - About 200 people are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court from Tuesday morning after being arrested in connection with last week's looting rampage.

Over 2,000 people were handcuffed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal during the fatal riots.

At least 212 people were killed in the violence, several shops were ransacked, malls were vandalised, ATMs were dismantled and warehouses were torched.

Over the weekend, several communities took part in clean-up operations at affected malls in areas like Soweto and Vosloorus.

Some of the suspects caught by police during the looting are expected to apply for bail on Tuesday morning.

The metro police's Xolani Fihla said that several roads would be closed in the Joburg CBD ahead of these court appearances.

"Protestors are expected to come to court in support of those arrested, so roads around the precinct will be closed off to traffic from 7am to 4pm and only court staff, lawyers and suspects will be allowed into the court - no members of the public are allowed. The roads affected are Ntemi Pilliso Street, Miriam Makeba Street, Marshall Street and Fox Street."

