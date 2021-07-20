Premier League player arrested in child sex offence inquiry

The player, who has not been named, was arrested on Friday and interviewed by officers before being released on bail.

LONDON - A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences, British police said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers arrested a man on Friday, July 16, 2021, on suspicion of child sex offences. He is on police bail pending further inquiries."

The footballer has been suspended by his club while the investigation continues.

The club said it would assist with the inquiry.

