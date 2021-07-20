Patriotic Alliance politician charged for inciting public violence on West Rand It's believed that Bruce Nimmerhoudt encouraged residents to commit public violence at a time when law enforcement agencies were trying to return order to Gauteng and KZN. Patriotic Alliance

Gauteng riots

Bruce Nimmerhoudt JOHANNESBURG - A man accused of instigating violence through a voice recording has been formally charged in court. Bruce Nimmerhoudt, a regional chairperson of the Patriotic Alliance, appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of inciting public violence. #ShutdownSA Roodepoort mayoral candidate Bruce Aldrin Nimmerhoudt appeared at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court today, charged with inciting to commit public violence pic.twitter.com/qaGXbHDgj8 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 19, 2021

He was arrested last week in Witpoortjie on the West Rand.

It's believed that Nimmerhoudt encouraged residents to commit public violence at a time when law enforcement agencies were trying to return order to Gauteng and KZN.

“Bruce Nimmerhoudt has been remanded in wasn't married in custody to the 26 of July 2021 for him to prepare for mobile application following his first appearance at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court for inciting public violence,” the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Phindi Mjonondwane.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.