Parly ad hoc committee running probe into PP's removal set to elect chairperson

CAPE TOWN - The parliamentary ad hoc committee which will run the inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will meet on Tuesday for the first time to elect a chairperson.

After months of court challenges and urgent applications to stop the probe, Parliament will finally move ahead with the removal process.

The inquiry follows an independent panel report which found that there was prima facie evidence to institute an impeachment process.

The committee is most likely to be chaired by African National Congress (ANC) deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude when members of the committee elect a chairperson, as her name will be put forward by the ANC.

She served under the leadership of three Chief Whips - Stone Sizani, Jackson Mthembu and the current Chief Whip, Pemmy Majodina. Dlakude is also currently the chairperson of the sub-committee on parliamentary rules.

Tuesday’s meeting also follows the expansion of the committee from 26 to 36 members and to give all political parties proportional voting rights.

Once a chairperson has been elected, MPs will then schedule hearings to decide on whether there are grounds for the removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from her post.

