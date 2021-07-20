Ongoing wait for D6 land claimants must be urgently tackled - Working Committee

One hundred and eight claimants have been waiting anxiously to hear when they'll be receiving their new homes. However, construction remains under way and a new date has not been provided by the Land Affairs Department following several delays in recent months.

CAPE TOWN - The District Six Working Committee said that the ongoing wait for land claimants needed to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

The District Six Working Committee's Karen Breytenbach said that the process of restituting those who were forcibly removed during apartheid had been nothing short of chaotic.

"The first thing is the date, so they don't know until when the moving in has been postponed. Number 2, they don't know who's on the list, so those who are not successful want to appeal... many of them."

She said that these claimants, however, could proceed due to there being no list of approved beneficiaries or clarity surrounding the appeals process.

There's also the emotional toll.

"For people who have been waiting for 30 years, who have been traumatised and re-traumatised by how difficult this restitution process has been, it's very hard to hear that there are delays but we can't tell you for how long."

Some families have already put plans in place to get the homes ready for elderly and frail residents, but this has been hindered by the delays.

The Land Affairs Department has yet to respond.

The majority of these residents are residing in impoverished communities and they do not have the means to ensure that the new homes are safe or equipped for those who were frail or physically challenged.

Anyone who is able to donate can do so by contacting the District Six Working Committee at enquiries@district6wc.com. Please put "Donation D6 Ph3" in the subject line.

