No incident reported in the past 24 hours in Gauteng & KZN - Ntshavheni

The chaotic scenes saw at least 212 fatalities nationwide.

PHOENIX/ CAPE TOWN - The government said the tide had been turned on the violence, which ripped through parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, with no incidents reported in the past 24 hours.

That’s the message from government’s spokesperson, acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Tuesday.

Ntshavheni gave a progress report on arrests so far, saying around 200 suspects had appeared in Gauteng courts in connection with the looting, violence and incitement over the past two weeks.

“Three key suspects facing charges of incitement to commit public violence have appeared in various courts and remanded in custody for bail applications. One suspect handed himself over in Durban yesterday after a warrant of arrest had been issued against him. He will be appearing in the Randburg Magistrate Court in Johannesburg, tomorrow.”

Key transport routes - the N2 and N3 - are now open again, while railways are also operating, except for one line between Durban and Richards Bay, which is closed for maintenance.

Ntshavheni said the country’s three largest retailers had reported that the supply of goods was mostly back on track, while shops had reopened.

“Most shopping malls ,which were closed due to violence and looting, including the iconic Maponya Mall in Soweto, have reopened their doors for communities to start buying the necessities they require.

“Members of the SANDF the SAPS are patrolling various other shopping malls to ensure they continue with trade safely.”

