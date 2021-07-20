NGOs that took in Life Esidimeni patients flagged capacity issues, court hears

The formal inquest into the deaths of at least 144 mentally ill patients after they were moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to under resourced NGOs in 2016 continued on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has heard how NGOs appointed by the Gauteng Health Department raised concerns that they were not capacitated to look after mentally ill patients but their inabilities were dismissed.

The inquest is hearing evidence from its second witness, Busku Mkhatshwa, a medical doctor and former managing director at Life Esidimeni.

Evidence leader Mari Marriott has been reading Mkhatshwa's statement.

“Through the representative of the existing NGOs, we requested expanded service offering and number of beds. In order to do so, they needed to obtain new licences.”

