Ngizwe Mchunu hands himself over to police for allegedly inciting violence

Mchunu, who is accused of inciting violence, was shown in videos circulating on social media on Monday leaving the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police department in cuffs.

JOHANNESBURG - Musician and former radio host, Ngizwe Mchunu, is the latest controversial figure linked to both former President Jacob Zuma and the recent spate of violence in the country to have handed himself over to police.

Mchunu, accused of inciting violence, was shown in videos circulating on social media on Monday leaving the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police department in cuffs.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that he was the fifth person arrested – previously government had said that it was searching for 12 people for possibly instigating the riots and the looting that took place last week.

About 212 people died from the unrest.

Last week also saw a former spy with close ties to Zuma, Thulani Dlomo, handing himself in over allegations of his involvement in what President Cyril Ramaphosa has defined as an insurrection.

Last week, Mchunu told Eyewitness News that he was on the run.

"I'm very emotional as now I'm in tears because I don't why I should be arrested. When someone calls I become very frantic," Mchunu said.

He claimed that a full-scale war had broken out over his views about the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma.

"Now we are at war, maybe it's the last time I'm talking to you, anything can happen to me because now I'm targeted," Mchunu said.

This week, he told his followers on social media that he would hand himself over to the police.

The former Ukhozi FM host and musician, also from Nkandla, accused President Ramaphosa of dividing the nation.

He’s also been chastised by the likes of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) for utterances such as ayi-khale which is believed to be a call for machine guns to go off.

He joins four others said to be in police custody.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.