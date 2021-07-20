Minister Kubayi: We’re expecting a surge in COVID cases because of recent unrest

She was speaking at the official launch of the correctional services vaccination rollout campaign and was joined by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola at the Johannesburg prison informally known as Sun City.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has on Tuesday warned of a surge in COVID-19 infections in the coming week as a result of the recent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

She was speaking at the official launch of the correctional services vaccination rollout campaign and was joined by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola at the Johannesburg prison, informally known as Sun City.

Those who took part in the violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal did not observe social distancing.

Many also went without masks, while they engaged in looting.

Kubayi said the recent unrest had created a serious problem for the health department: “And the consequences of that is that we are going to have a surge in numbers and remember, we are not going to see those numbers today, they will start trickling in from next week.”

She’s appealing to those who were involved in the incidents to come forward and test for COVID-19.

“If you find yourself having a headache and feeling like you have flu, please don’t stay at home and infect everybody else. Kindly present yourself and go and test.”

The sentiments have been echoed by Minister Lamola.