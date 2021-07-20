MEC Fernandez: All systems go for WC to start vaccination in social dev sector

She's urged all who qualify to be vaccinated to make use of the opportunity.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez on Tuesday said they were ready to roll out vaccinations in the social development sector.

She's urged all who qualify to be vaccinated to make use of the opportunity.

This specific programme gets under way on Thursday.

The social development sector vaccination campaign includes Early Childhood Development (ECD) practitioners and staff, Community Development Practitioners and all staff employed in the Department of Social Development, Sassa, and the National Development Agency.

It follows an announcement by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu over the weekend that all social service professionals and support staff will have a chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine as part of the National Vaccine Rollout Plan.

MEC Fernandez has stressed that while receiving the vaccination is voluntary, it's an essential step in overcoming the pandemic and fighting to combat its negative impact on various sectors including education, the economy, and healthcare.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.