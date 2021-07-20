Kodwa: Govt must find solution to ongoing taxi violence, sooner or later

He met volunteers from Mandalay on Tuesday who are patrolling the local shopping complex to prevent looting.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa has addressed the issue of taxi violence in Cape Town.

He met volunteers from Mandalay on Tuesday, who are patrolling the local shopping complex to prevent looting.

This on the back of riots and looting in Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal last week.

Community members organised themselves into groups to take a stand against looting, violence and vandalism in the area.

Kodwa said these volunteers joined hands with law enforcement bodies to protect resources.

“Today, we have got a number of malls in the township and many of them are owned by small businesses. As you know, small businesses are the biggest absorber of unemployment. If you destroy this property, I cannot imagine how many people will be affected by that and will not be able to come to work here.”