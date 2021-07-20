IEC set to release report on inquiry into having elections during COVID-19

There were mixed responses from political parties with concerns that the polls on 27 October would be disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is set to release its report on Tuesday on the outcome of the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19.

The commission appointed former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke in May to lead this process.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for the elections to be held in October, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wanted them postponed to March next year.

Some parties were arguing that the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions would hinder campaigning.

Political parties made oral submissions to the inquiry.

Some have suggested that the elections not be postponed but rather that stringent measures be put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

EFF leader Julius Malema said that the polls would not be free and fair if held in October.

