After riot disruptions, Health Dept seeks to pick up pace of COVID vaccinations

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said that they were getting there as the numbers were increasing every day.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said that officials would be picking up the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations this week.

Kubayi was speaking in Thokoza on the East Rand during a visit to vaccination sites on Monday.

The department announced that to date, more than 5 million people had been vaccinated across the country.

READ MORE: Concern & hesitancy: Will SA meet 40m vaccination target by Feb 2022?

President Ramaphosa wanted to see 300,000 jabs administered per day.

Acting Health Minister Kubayi said that they were getting there as the numbers were increasing every day.

“We were hoping by this time we would reach 250,000, unfortunately, with the riots we got affected. We moved from 191,000 a day to 171,000,” she said.

In the past week, there had been delays in the vaccination program due to unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and as a result, the minister said they were racing against time to prevent further infections.

The department will launch the Correctional Services sector's vaccination drive at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre later on Tuesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.