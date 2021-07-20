Govt given deadline to respond to Mango workers' grievances over unpaid salaries

The workers have not been paid consistent salaries for months now, with some having gone half a year without pay.

JOHANNESBURG - Mango Airline employees have given the Public Enterprises Department and the company's management until 10am on Tuesday to act on their grievances or they will approach the courts.

The workers have not been paid consistent salaries for months now, with some having gone half a year without pay.

The state-owned airline has been cash strapped after government failed to deliver on promised cash injections.

“And unfortunately, if they do not heed the call, we're going to do something that we've never ever thought to do, and that is ourselves place Mango under business rescue because the company will not survive if that doesn't happen. DPE has said they've made a proper plan for members and now we’re noticing the R890 million that was promised to members, basically being held at ransom,” said SA Cabin Crew Association president, Zazi Sibanyoni-Mugambi.

