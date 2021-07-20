Golden Arrow running reduced service after buses targeted by shooters

One of its drivers was shot in the mouth while transporting passengers on the N2 highway, just after the Borcherds Quarry Road on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow is running a reduced bus transport service on Tuesday.

The victim has undergone surgery and was recovering.



No other injuries were reported during the attack.

One of the company's buses was targeted by shooters at the Langa taxi rank yesterday.

Golden Arrow spokesperson, John Dammert, said that they had no choice but to scale down services.

"Our buses are being targeted and we are finding ourselves in the crossfire in the feud between the two taxi associations and there's a real reluctance from our drivers to be on the road for obvious reasons and we have to respect that."

Dammert said that they were in close contact with law enforcement authorities to keep staff and commuters safe.

"The southeast area of the metro, specifically Nyanga, is a hot spot and unfortunately the adjacent areas of Langa, Gugulethu, Blue Downs, Mfuleni... Khayelitsha was fairly quiet but it's not something that you can really count on, so we're erring on the side of caution."

