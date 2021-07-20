Gauteng and KZN now stabilised after riots and looting - govt

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Monday said that the situation in Gauteng had completely stabilised and KwaZulu-Natal was also stable.

DURBAN - Government said that it had managed to stabilise the situation in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with many affected businesses now fully operational.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni also said that those suspected of being behind the unrest had been arrested and would appear in court this week.

Ntshavheni on Monday gave an update on the situation following almost two weeks of looting and destruction of property in the two provinces.

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that instigators of the unrest which has resulted in the deaths of more than 200 people have been apprehended. Ntshavheni didn’t mention any names but a former Ukhozi FM DJ, Ngizwe Mchunu, handed himself over to police on Monday.

“This is the latest update that we just got in now. So we’ve got six arrests of the key instigators and of those arrested, three suspects have already appeared but have been remanded in police custody for bail hearings later in the week. We understand there may be an appearance tomorrow or two appearances tomorrow,” the minister said.

She said that since the last briefing, the situation in Gauteng had completely stabilised and KwaZulu-Natal was also stable.

“In KwaZulu-Natal, the situation is now stable, and no new incidents of looting have been reported. However, three additional deaths have been reported,” she said.

