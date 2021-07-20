Eskom urges SA to use power sparingly as cold snap moves in

The utility said that the demand during this time would increase and put pressure on the system.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is warning South Africans to reduce the use of electricity due to adverse weather alerts from the South African Weather Service.

Eskom said its system was performing very well and no power cuts were expected but it has urged consumers to use power sparingly as many tried to keep warm.

Eskom has not implemented rolling power cuts since 13 June following blackouts that reached stage 4.

“Eskom would like to appeal to the members of the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the cold conditions will put severe pressure on the power system. This system is currently performing relatively well and Eskom is not expected to implement load shedding, at this point,” said Eskom’s Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

