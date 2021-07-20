EFF fails in court bid to have Ramaphosa's CR17 bank records unsealed

The party had approached the court to reveal all those who donated to the president's campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) presidency in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF)'s application to have bank records of Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential campaign unsealed.

The EFF challenged the court to lift the lid on the files, saying that it was in the public interest.

The party has maintained that keeping the financial records confidential would pose a danger that politicians used public office to further the agendas of donors.

