Duduza woman due in court for involvement in KZN, Gauteng riots, says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that four other alleged instigators had also been arrested so far.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that a 21-year-old woman from Duduza in Springs was expected to appear in court on Tuesday over her alleged involvement in last week's deadly protests and looting.

The civil unrest that broke out mainly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal claimed the lives of at least 212 people.

Cele said that four other alleged instigators had also been arrested so far.

READ MORE: Cele: Fifth alleged instigator of civil unrest has been arrested

Musician and former radio host Ngizwe Mchunu is the latest controversial figure linked to both former President Jacob Zuma and the recent spate of violence in the country to have handed himself over to police. The police minister declined to give details.

“I would not be able to mention his name until he goes to court, but somebody, yes I'm told he used to work for SABC. Yes, actually, that he’s in this province and is in the hands of the police. All those things are explained in court,” Cele said.

But he said two alleged instigators have already appeared in court.

“A certain Mavuso, I think somewhere in Randfontein, a certain Mr Nico again, around Randfontein. Both of them did not get bail and they will be coming back to apply for bail," the minister said.

Cele, who has been based in KwaZulu-Natal since last week, said that more arrests were imminent.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.