Corruption case against Mdluli, 2 others postponed to 7 September

JOHANNESBURG - The corruption case of former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli and two other accused has on Tuesday been postponed in the High Court in Pretoria.

Mdluli, along with former supply chain manager Heine Barnard and ex-state security CFO Solomon Lazarus are facing corruption, fraud and theft charges committed when they were at the Crime Intelligence.

They're accused of abusing the unit's slush fund where money was spent on unofficial trips to China and Singapore and the private use of witness protection houses among other crimes.

Investigating directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the matter would heard again on 7 September 2021.

“The matter was postponed with Mdluli in court, however, the other two accused were not present due to COVID-19-related issues. Mdluli is still awaiting feedback for State funding while Barnard and Lazarus have also applied for State legal funding.”

