Zuma to find out on Tuesday if corruption trial will go ahead virtually or not

He also wants more time to make an application for the charges to be dismissed.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma will know on Tuesday if his corruption trial will be heard virtually or if it will be postponed until he can attend in person.



Zuma’s legal counsel Dali Mpofu and Thabani Masuku earlier on Monday said the reason for his application was that if his corruption trial was heard virtually, he would not have private access to his legal team to consult them.

“This matter is adjourned until tomorrow. I shall give my ruling at 10.” Judge Piet Koen said after hearing arguments from Zuma’s lawyer Mpofu.

“An accused person is entitled to a public trial in his presence but it’s even worse if he has not had opportunity to consult,” Koen added.

The NPA said there was no reason for Zuma to appear in person and his request to reopen a decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal on the spy tapes case was an abuse of process.

“It is a recycling of old complaints that he abandoned when he abandoned leave to appeal in the Constitutional Court.”

Zuma also wants prosecutor advocate Bill Downer off the case.

