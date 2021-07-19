Zuma entitled to compassionate leave to attend brother’s funeral

But correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said he has to apply for it first which he hasn’t done.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Justice and Correctional Services said like all other inmates, former President Jacob Zuma was entitled to compassionate leave to attend his brother’s funeral.

But correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said he had to apply for it first, which he hadn’t done.

Zuma is serving a 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility for failing to uphold the law when he refused to appear before the commission investigating corruption and fraud in the public sector.

Zuma’s brother Michael passed away on Sunday after a long illness and the family has decided to bury him on Thursday.

With compassionate leave, inmates are released temporarily to attend the funerals of relatives.

It’s not clear how long Zuma will be released if he files the application.

