Zuma corruption trial set to resume in Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial is set to resume in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday morning.

Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering related to the 1999 arms deal.

He is accused of taking bribes from French company, Thales, amounting to R4 million.

At their last court appearance in May, both Zuma and Thales pleaded not guilty.

The lawyers representing former President Jacob Zuma are on Monday expected to call for the case to be postponed by a week.

In an application filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court at the weekend, Zuma’s lawyer, Bethuel Thusini, said that the former president wanted to testify in person about why he should be acquitted of corruption charges without standing trial.

In the papers, Zuma has repeated claims previously dismissed by the courts.

These include that State prosecutor, Advocate Billy Downer, was biased against him and that the case had been fabricated by his political enemies.

