WC dam levels now sitting on an average of 74% as more rain is expected

Further rainfall predicted for this week will see levels rise even further, as two cold fronts prepare to set in over the next two days.

CAPE TOWN - Rainfall in recent weeks in Cape Town has on Monday seen a major uptick in levels, which were at 77% a year ago.

Further rainfall predicted for this week will see levels rise even further as two cold fronts prepare to set in over the next two days.

Environmental affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “The latest average dam levels in the Western Cape is standing at 74.1% compared to 60.1% in the last year. We do expert large rain and bad weather for the larger part of the Western Cape this week.”

The SA Weather Services said wet and cold weather could be expected from Monday till Thursday.

The cold front's rainfall is expected to set in over the south-western parts spreading eastwards along the south coast by Tuesday with 20 to 30mm predicted.

Mountainous regions will also receive a dusting of snow by Wednesday morning.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution.

