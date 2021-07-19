WATCH LIVE: Govt gives update following days of violence in parts of SA

She is briefing the nation on Monday following days of violence and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is updating the country on government interventions to address various issues emanating from the recent violent protests that took place in some parts of South Africa.

She is briefing the nation on Monday following days of violence and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

WATCH LIVE: Govt gives update following days of violence in parts of SA

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.