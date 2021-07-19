WATCH LIVE: Formal inquest into Life Esidimeni patients' deaths

Details of how at least 144 mentally ill patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy will unfold from today.

PRETORIA - A formal inquest into the deaths of at least 144 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients is unde way in the Pretoria High Court.

The inquest hearing, which is expected to last more than a month, will establish whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths.

The inquest hearings will be presided over by Judge Mmonoa Teffo, who will hear the evidence of at least 30 witnesses, including national and provincial government officials who were responsible for making the decisions leading to the deaths.

While the judge is only tasked with making recommendations in this regard, it will ultimately be the decision of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on who will be charged and with what.

