The curtain falls as Ticketpro Dome shuts due to COVID lockdown

JOHANNESBURG - The owner of the Ticketpro Dome - Sasol Pension Fund - has sold the arena to a company that does not operate in the event space.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, RX Venue Management, which has taken care of South Africa's largest multi-purpose indoor arena for the past 20 years, said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions, the Ticketpro Dome had been unable to operate optimally.

“This is another devasting blow for the exhibitions, events, and entertainment industry due to Covid-19. The ban on public gatherings has meant that during 2020 and now 2021, the Ticketpro Dome has been unable to operate.”

The Ticketpro Dome has been home to many international concerts and events in South Africa and this will undoubtedly leave a huge void.

RX Venue said as the only managing company, it was unable to change the outcome of Sasol Pension Fund selling the venue due to force majeure.

Carol Weaving, MD of RX Africa said: "The selling of the Ticketpro Dome, is extremely disappointing and heartbreaking for our industry. The Ticketpro Dome has been home to many international concerts and events in South Africa, and this will undoubtedly leave a huge void. Unfortunately, as we are only the managing company, we were unable to change the outcome of Sasol Pension Fund selling the venue due to force majeure."

The dome opened on 8 April 1998 with a concert by Diana Ross, which was attended by over 15,000 people with a special guest appearance by the late former President Nelson Mandela.

Over the years, the venue has played host to top international music artists such as Pink, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Lauren Hill, Pharrell Williams, Celine Dion, Chance the Rapper and Michael Buble.

Locally, artists such as Prime Circle, The Parlotones, Lira, Toya De Lazy, Black Coffee, and Soweto Gospel Choir have graced the stage.

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest become the first local artist to sell out the Dome. Some 20,000 tickets were sold even before the event, suitably billed ‘Fill Up The Dome’.

