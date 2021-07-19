Taxi violence in CT continues unabated despite attempts to curb it

A bus driver was shot and wounded on the N2 between Borchard's quarry and the Airport Approach Road earlier on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Despite ongoing talks including government, taxi violence in Cape Town seems to be continuing unabated.

A bus driver was shot i the face and wounded but no passengers were wounded on the N2 between Borcherds Quarry Road and the Airport Approach Road earlier on Monday.

There was also a shooting in Langa on Monday morning where two people have been arrested.

There seems to be no end to the ongoing taxi violence in Cape Town despite talks under way with government and Codeta, CATA and Santaco.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said: “We found the driver of the bus who sustained gunshot wounds to his mouth. The victim was transported to hospital for medical treatment. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

The bus company said intelligence reports suggested that this incident could be related to the ongoing violence in the taxi industry.

Following last week's violence and Monday's shooting, operations in some parts of Cape Town have been halted.

Police and law enforcement officials continue to monitor areas such as Langa and the Cape Town station deck.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.