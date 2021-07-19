Talks between govt, taxi industry to end CT violence set to continue

Codeta, Cata, and Santaco spent the weekend in discussion trying to find solutions to ongoing taxi violence in the province. Last week was a bloody one, with at least 10 people killed in parts of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Engagements between government and the minibus taxi industry to end violence in the sector in the Western Cape will continue on Monday.

There have been over 80 murders since the start of the year and 23 taxi-related murders this month alone.

On Friday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and provincial Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell met with taxi associations in an effort to quell violence in the industry in the province.

READ MORE: 22 killed in July as Western Cape taxi violence continues

Codeta, Cata, and Santaco spent the weekend in discussion trying to find solutions to ongoing taxi violence in the province. Last week was a bloody one, with at least 10 people killed in parts of Cape Town.

On Friday, while discussions were underway between associations, another taxi operator was killed in Mfuleni.

At the centre of the dispute, is the Paarl-Mbekweni route which has spilled over into parts of the city.

MEC Daylin Mitchell said that the associations requested more time to engage and to continue their dialogue.

“The Western Cape Department of Public Works will therefore continue to provide the logistical support, including the services of an independent mediator for this dialogue to continue within and between Cata and Codeta,” he said.

The department said that it was working with SAPS, traffic and law enforcement to ensure that enforcement operations were planned to protect commuters.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.